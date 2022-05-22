From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma yesterday described late Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe as a great man and politician who would be missed by all.

Uzodimma, speaking at the funeral service for late maverick politician at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oguta, said: “Everyone is in agreement that Senator Nzeribe was a great man and that his death is touchy. He came a great man, lived a great man and is going a great man. Events surrounding the late senator show that he was a great man both in life and in death.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governor further noted that Nzeribe was one Igboland’s and Nigeria’s best and brightest and affirmed that the late senator of was a “common denominator in the political lexicon of Nigeria.”

Uzodimma also in the condolence message wrote: “There’s no other way of defining a great man outside what you represented here on earth before your passage. May the good Lord grant you eternal mercy and peace of heaven.”

Earlier in his homily, Rev Fr Obilor admonished the living to always ask for God’s mercy in line with biblical injunction: “Blessed are the merciful for they shall obtain mercy.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

He pointed out that the worst sin in the world is the denial of justice hence he urged the congregation to seek God and do good while they are still living.

Fr Obilor said late Nzeribe started in time to prepare for his eternal journey, noting that he was a practising Catholic even unto death.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Also, he said Nzeribe lived for the poor, spoke his mind as a politician and never compromised his personal relationship with his God.

The burial attracted important personalities from Imo State and beyond including the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, former Imo State governor Ikedi Ohakim and his wife, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and his wife, Chairman of Imo State Elders Council, HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and former INEC Chairman, Prof Maurice Iwu.