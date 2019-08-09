Uche Usim, Abuja

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris on Thursday, disclosed that his office has introduced a number of public finance reforms to help manage the economy.

He stated this when the Director-General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Aliyu Gambo, and his management team paid an advocacy visit to his office. According to him, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has initiated a number of public finance reform initiatives in managing and forecasting of government revenues.

He listed the reforms to include; Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), Treasury Single Account (TSA), Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) which is the platform for payment of salaries to civil servant in all MDAs and implementation of e-service in Nigeria.

He also said that his office supervises ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that the funds allocated to them are utilised according to public service rules and financial regulations. He said: “We are not a bank or a ministry but we have a strict mandate on financial management of the economy”.

He congratulated the Director-General of NACA on his appointment and promised to partner and support the agency because they are doing a great job in curbing HIV/AIDS epidemic in Nigeria.

Responding, the Director-General of NACA, Dr. Aliyu Gambo, stated that the advocacy visit was to congratulate the AGF for his re-appointment, and also to get acquainted with him and solicit for deepened collaboration between the agency and his office as it was in the past. “The situation of HIV in the country has reduced in the past 15 years due to huge national investment”, and that the concluded Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) exercise has given Nigeria the tool to work towards epidemic control based on the credible data generated and which has been accepted worldwide.”