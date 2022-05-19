The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and stakeholders in the management of government finances are seeking new ideas and strategies to advance the Public Finance Management Reform Initiatives of the Federal Government.

This move, which is in line with the mandate of the Treasury of the Federation, is aimed at addressing possible lapses, strengthening the policies and consolidating the gains of the reform initiatives.

At a five-day retreat held in Kano State, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) engaged auditors, accountants and other stakeholders in in-depth discussions with the objective of fashioning out ways of reducing infractions in the system, inculcating the right attitude and entrenching accountability and transparency in managing public financial transactions.

The Retreat, with the theme, “Role of Auditors in Public Financial Management Reforms”, was declared open by the Minister of Finance, Budget and national Planning, Dr. (Mrs.) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and was attended by auditors, accountants and other stakeholders from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) across the country.

At the opening of the retreat, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. (Mrs) Zainad Shamsuna Ahmed pointed out that the dwindling revenue profiles of the country called for prudent management of the available financial resources through efficient financial management reforms.

Represented by Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in her Ministry; the Minister said it was imperative to devise better, more effective and robust administrative mechanism that will reduce, if not eliminate waste and corrupt tendencies.

In his remarks, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje OFR, maintained that internal auditors and accountants have crucial role in the successful implementation of the public financial management reforms.

Represented by the State Commissioner of Finance, Shehu Na-Allah Kura; Governor Ganduje enumerated the concrete measures adopted by the Kano State Government to ensure that available funds are spent in accordance with relevant laws.

The Accountant General of the Federation, represented by Mohammed Sabo, Director (Funds) in the OAGF, explained that the overall objective of the Retreat was to promote accountability and transparency in all facets of the country’s public finance management structure.

The retreat which draws participants from all MDAs in the country, featured paper presentations and deliberations on diverse issues relating to accountability and transparency in the management of public finances.

A robust communiqué is expected at the end of the retreat with far-reaching recommendations that will be beneficial to all tiers of government.