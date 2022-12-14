By Chukwuma Umeorah

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Grace Most Rev Daniel Okoh, and other religious and national leaders are expected to grace the thanksgiving service of the newly installed president, His Most Eminence, Israel Akinadewo, and other regional executives of the Organisation of the African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Nigerian region.

With Rev. Okoh as the guest speaker, the Thanksgiving Service themed, “A Grateful Heart” would hold this Friday, at the International headquarters of the Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), in Lagos.

Akinadewo who is also a forensic accountant and senior lecturer at the Afe Babalola University emerged president this year, Thursday, November 17 in an election organised by the foremost African indigenous body, representing African Instituted Churches (AICs), at the conclusion of the two-day General Assembly at the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS) Church, Abuja.

OAIC Nigerian Region said it was important that appreciation was shown to God for a peaceful transition of leadership from the immediate past president, Elder Napo Emuchay who successfully steered the ship of the organisation during his tenure.

The body which produced a CAN President for the first time likewise expressed hope that “the thanksgiving will usher the Christian body and Nigeria to greater beginnings as the year comes to an end with the 2023 general elections in view.”