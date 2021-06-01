Authorities of Ekiti State University (EKSU), recently gave approval to Oak Business School, Ogba, Lagos, as a study centre to run part-time degree programmes under its auspices.

The programme, approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), would be run on weekdays and weekends for prospective students.

Director of studies of the centre, Dr. Lance Elakama, said his passion for education was the motivating factor. Elekama further stated that the youths, as future leaders, must be properly equipped to take the nation to greater heights, thus, his decision to partner with ESKU.

Under the arrangement, the centre’s administrator, Dr. Godson Agbim, said the school would formally commence its 2021/2022 academic session in June. He also stated that necessary facilities have been put in place for the smooth takeoff of the programme.

Apart from pre-degree programs, Agbim listed other programmes that the centre would offer to include diploma, degree and postgraduate programmes.

He said available courses for students are Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Political Science, Marketing and diploma in Law.

Dr. Elakama also said that the centre has qualified staff and faculty members’ with well-equipped library and ICT centre for effective teaching and learning.

Of importance is the fact that the prospective students do not have to go through writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, and that the certificates would be issued to graduates by EKSU.

He said, “Students who are not yet qualified for direct admission can go through their pre-degree/remedial progrommes, while OND or HND holders will do the top-up programme in a shorter period. Besides, students can combine full-time work with qualitative part-time studies.”

In terms of quality, Agbim said that all the CVs of intending lecturers are normally forwarded to EKSU management for review to determine their competences.

He pledged that quality and standard would not be compromised and there would be no disruption of academic calendar, since issues of strikes would not arise.

He concluded by saying that a situation where lecturers victimise students for not buying handouts, where students bribe lecturers to pass and where the environment rewards mediocrity at the expense of hard work calls for great concern.