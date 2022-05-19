Oak Homes, a Lagos-based top notch housing firm, has made its debut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in a bid to redefine the concept of luxury living in the city.

The company’s entry into the FCT was heralded on Tuesday with a ground breaking ceremony, performed by the FCT Minister of State, Hajiya (Dr.) Ramatu Tijanni .

The minister, who was represented by her Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Tpl. Mubdiyu Mustapha, expressed joy over Oak Homes’ in-road into Abuja .

She described the development as something unique from a private mortgage developer. “This is the begining of better things to come in the area of housing development in Abuja from a private developer. The government doesn’t have the resources required to build the exquisite homes you develop for individuals as you are set to do,” she said.

“In this wise, the administration is willing to engage in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) that can guarantee accelerated delivery through the provision of land and on-site infrastructure.”

She added that, “The FCT is keen on partnering with the private sector to fund housing deficit and With development costs borne by Private developers, it is expected that developers such as Oak Homes are able to bring cheap funds to the table for the construction of the houses, thereby guaranteeing unit selling prices that are affordable to the target market segment.” Consequently, she said the FCT shall continue to work with the private sector and development partners to ensure that continuous progress is made in this direction.