By Adewale Sanyaolu

Oando Plc says it has appointed Ronke Sokefun and Nana Fatima Mede as independent non-executive directors, effective December 2021.

Sokefun also serves as the chairman of the board of directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Ayotola Jagun, the company’s chief compliance officer and company secretary, disclosed this in a statement filed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) at the weekend.

The company said Bukar Goni Aji resigned as a non-executive director of Oando with effect from December 23.

“Goni joined the board of the company in 2018 and was the chairman of the risk, environmental, health, safety, security and quality committee as well as a member of the governance and nominations committee of the board,” the statement reads. Also, Oando said Muntari Zubairu, an executive director, resigned from its board effective December 23.

“Until his resignation, he was the group chief corporate services & operations officer and a member of the risk, environmental, health, safety, security and quality committee of the board,” the statement adds.

According to the statement, Ronke Sokefun graduated with LLB (Hons.) in 1987 and was called to the Nigerian Bar (also with honours) in November 1988.

“She has had a sterling career spanning over three decades, cutting across different sectors of the economy,” Oando said. Between 1990 and 1993, she worked in Ighodalo and Associates — a company secretarial firm – while there, she qualified as a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators.

“In 1993, she joined the prestigious firm of Aluko and Oyebode as an associate and was made a partner in 2001. Her practice focus was business advisory services, and she worked with several blue-chip companies in this regard.

“In 2002, she moved to the Oando Group, where within a few years she rose to the position of the chief legal officer. During this period, she also sat on the board of the telecom’s giant – Celtel/Zain (now Airtel) as an alternate director.

“She served in this position until 2011 when she was called to public service in Ogun State and proceeded to serve as a two-term commissioner – holding diverse portfolios – under senator Ibikunie Amosun’s two-term administration as Ogun State governor.