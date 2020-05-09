Olakunle Olafioye

No fewer than 357 households at Otumara-Ilaje community, Ebute Meta West of Lagos Mainland Local Government benefitted from relief package donated by Oando Foundation in partnership with Child Protection Network.

The Lagos Coordinator of CPN, Mrs. Ngozi Okoro, said the gesture was part of the organisations’ contributions to the war against coronavirus pandemic and to also ease the suffering of the downtrodden.

“The people are hungry. So, feeding them gives us joy and we are very grateful to Oando Foundation for supporting us. At CPN, we’ve been doing it right from the time of the lockdown. We’ve been going to different places, begging for food for the people. We started with cooked food which we shared to people at Oshodi, Ojuelegba, Ibeju-Lekki, Eti-Osa, Apapa, Somolu, Alimosho. So, we are grateful with Oando Foundation for collaborating with us so that we will be able to serve the people more by giving them food,” she stated.

Each beneficiary of the palliative went home with 5kg bag of rice, beans, cassava flakes, litres of groundnut oil, tomato paste, seasoning, among other items.

According to Okoro, the success of the exercise was due to the commitment and determination of the organization to ensure that targeted beneficiaries were not left out of the scheme.

The elated members of the community who trooped in their number to the palace of the Baale of the community, Chief Festus Oladipupo Arowojolu, expressed delight with the manner of distribution of the package, which according to them, ensured a good number of the targeted members of the community benefitted.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a community leader and younger brother of the Baale of the community, Edatomola Arowojolu, expressed the appreciation of members of the community to the donor-organisations, Oando Foundation and CPN, for their kind gesture.