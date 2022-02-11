By Chinwendu Obienyi

Nigeria’s leading energy solutions provider, Oando Plc, has assured the investing public that it would be full compliant with regulatory requirements regarding its Annual Financial Statements (AFS) and Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) by the end of December.

The company disclosed this in a filing at the Nigerian Exchange Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), shareholders and key market stakeholders.

According to the filing, the company noted that its interim and audited results were delayed as a result of the then indefinite suspension of the company’s 2018 annual general meeting (AGM) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 10, 2019, thus preventing the company’s shareholders from appointing an auditor for its 2019 financials.