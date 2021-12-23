From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An On Air Personality (OAP) with the Independent Television and Radio, Benin, Sydney Iyore also known as Sydney Shocker has bagged The Village Meeting Award (TVMA).

The award was organized by Maazi Entertainment.

Sydney who has made his mark in the radio and tv as a presenter/producer of hot current gists in the entertainment industry, described the award as one of the best awards ever received.

He said the reason was that he never knew the organizers of the event or was the award influenced by either internal or external forces rather it was meritoriously earned.

“This award is very close to my heart because i never got to know the nominators of the award. They did their research and at the end, I was nominated. Nobody influenced the voting process.

“The credibility of the award really thrilled me”

The AOP and broad-actor who has also featured in a movie series titled”Enakhe” where he played a major role, said he has had several reasons to have turned down quantum of nominations of awards because of the way and manner the so-called organizers went about getting their nominees but that the organizers of the TVMA have set a standard for other organizers to follow.

Chubby and bearded Shocker who has put over decade of his years into the media profession as an OAP, advised artistes to leverage on the social media to push their brands and carve a niche for themselves rather than living in the ancient days.