From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday, insisted that the South must produce the next president of Nigeria, saying there is no going back on the rotation.

Akeredolu, who delivered the 45th convocation lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, titled: When Is A Nation? Exploring The Socio-Political Crises In Post Independence Nigeria, said the country of over 250 ethnic groups with few dominant ones could not work.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

His words: “We must rotate. We are determined and we will give it all it takes. Mr. Vice President here is a Professor of law and he is a constitutional expert. I am sure he will agree with me that power is over centralised at the centre.

“The over centralisation of authority at the centre is at the root of the current crises in the country. No serious foundation for development can be laid on the fertile ground of mutual suspicion by the ethnic nationalities which form the country.

“No amount of coercion can pacify agitations for equity and justice in a country where the basic law militates against development such as the aberrant document known as 1999 constitution.

According to him, “the current experimentation with six geo-political zones should be sustained to hasten the process of real integration among the diverse groups in the country.”

“The federal judiciary should take care of issues in the Exclusive Legislative List as was the case. This geo-political should be allowed to take charge of economic activities in its jurisdiction and pay taxes to the Federal Government as appropriate.

“Our dear country would have solved most of the current problems if these humble submissions are taken seriously,” Akeredolu argued.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .