Most students dream of graduating with a first-class degree. In most cases, this involves burning the proverbial midnight oil and for most Nigerian students, having to contest with various challenges in the way of getting a quality education.It is, therefore, heartwarming to learn that the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Center for Distant Learning recently recorded not just one but three first-class degree graduates from its online B.Sc Accounting programme courtesy of its partnership with EduTech.

With over 1.8million applicants in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and only about600,000 available physical spaces in Nigerian universities, there’s no gainsaying that the ever-expanding gap between the number of applicants and facilities to cater to them postsa serious challenge not only for students and their parents but also for university administrators.

The great news is thatEduTech is taking on thisherculean taskand with over 3,000 students currently studying in different universities across the country through her e-learning platform, it is already recordingsuccessful milestones in its quest to provide quality education of Nigerians.

TheEduTechIntervention

In business since 2012,EduTechhasworked to bridge the gap between demand for and access to quality education by decentralizing the traditional brick and mortar method of learning.The firm works with progressive-minded universities to digitize theiron-campus learning experience and provide an exceptional remote learning experience for their studentsleading to increased value for all stakeholders.

Chronicling the launch of the company, Acting General Manager, EduTech, Femi Shonubi, said that the firm looked at the learning experience both in and out of Africa as to how it could plug the learning gap with technology. According to Shonubi, “Our campuses here have big lecture rooms full of students where,only students seated at the front are the only ones thatactually hear what the lecturer says while others don’t. This hampers the knowledge being imparted and shows in the students’ results when they are assessed. The experience isquite different when these courses are taught online however, as students enjoy seamless access to study materials and lectures as it is a one-on-one interaction based on technology.That is what we saw and we decided to provide a platform to achieve this.”

When asked on how successful the e-learning platform has been in fulfilling its mandate, Shonubi said, “We designed and built a full fledged indigenous learning platform in partnership with OAU and supported their efforts to get NigerianUniversitiesCommission’s (NUC) accreditation for their old Nursing Science, Accounting and Economics degree programmes. It has been a lot of hard work in executing this project because we set a high bar for the quality of experience for our students, as such,it should exceed that of regular students. We are very delighted that not only have we achieved this; we have also been able to graduate three first-class degree holders via the programme.”

On the part of the university, the decision to partner with EduTech was borne out of the need to leverage on EduTech’s expertise in e-learning courseware development and other ancillary facilities to fast-track their Online Distant Learning (ODL)programme. According to the inaugural Director of the programme, Professor OlabodeAsubiojo, “EduTech has assisted in training our staff on courseware development and general upgrade of the Information Technology Unit of our Centre. Now, all the lecturer has to do is to simply enter any of the purpose-built studios and deliver his lecture. The video recording of the lecture is then sent online to subscribed students. With a dedicated internet connection on the e-learning tablets, the students can interact with lecturers, play the lectures back as often as he likes and access materials from the library.”

Impact so far

The Acting GM, EduTech, noted that over time the firm has been able to confirm that this is a program that can succeed and is the only way forward. Recently, the firm recorded its first batch of graduates in its degree programme with 37 students taking part in the 44th Convocation Ceremony of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) where they all bagged B.Sc degrees in Accounting. Three of the students -Emiola Lateef Adeola, Ilesanmi Joshua Taiwo and OyebamijiTesleemAdesina – graduated with first class degrees.

Expressing delight at the successful completion of the degree programmes, Shonubi said, “This graduation ceremony is a validation of our e-learning platform’s ability to provide students with a robust system leading to the award of a degree and we are grateful to our partners -the OAU Management -as well as the students for trusting our solution. We congratulate the graduates and thank them for trusting our service. We are particularly thankful to the trio of Emiola, Ilesanmi and Oyebamiji for proving that with a dint of hard work and diligence, it is possible to achieve a first-class degree on our platform.”

He added, “We are also very excited on our soon-to-be-launched partnership with the Babcock University Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning where prospective students will be able to leverage our platforms to study for degree awarding courses from the university.”

He revealed that the platform has 6,000 students, adding that part of the benefits is that people can keep their jobs and still go to school.

His words, “Courses are taken are fully accredited and students who go through these programs get the same certificate their counterparts in brick and mortar settingreceive as regards degrees. A unique feature is the unlimited access to lecture materials and instructors on the platform for our students as well as the opportunity for them to ask questions and get answers. This is driven by the mandate given to tutors on the platform to respond to students when they ask questions and the likes. We are hoping we can scale it out and make it broader so that people can access the things I mentioned earlier”.

Degrees

According to Shonubi, the e-learning platform facilitates Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree as well as the post-graduate programmes. He noted that plans are afoot to grow the course offerings even as it is supporting universities to get accredited and approve more courses to go online.

He said, “With ABU (Ahmadu Bello University), they are running their MBA,PGD Education, BNSc Nursing, BSc (Economics, Public Administration, Business Administration) courses online and there are plans to include 10 more programmes this year. There is the traditional first and second semesters like we have on our campuses and then there is the third semester in which one can fast track and take the next session courses.”

Commenting on the choice of courses currently facilitated by EduTech on the OAU ODL, Prof. Asubiojostates, “We had a fledgling Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.N.Sc) part-time programme which we thought could be better run on the ODL platform and reach a wider audience.For Accounting and Economics, these are courses in very high demand judging from the very high number of students applying for them in the regular programmes of our University. We thought that we could cash in on the large number of applicants who are qualified for these programmes but who could not be accommodated in the regular programmes due to constraints of space and other facilities in the face-to-face programme.”.

Students Speak

One of the first-class Accounting degree graduates from the programme, Emiola Lateef Adeola said, “This programme is the type I’ve been looking for over the years so when the opportunity came, I just grabbed it. I work with a top accounting firm and there’s very little time to study.The courses and exams are the same with that of the physical classes and we are even taught by the same lecturers. Our lecturers are very cooperative; you can access them at any time even at night you can call them if you have any difficulty with the coursework and they will put you through.

Also, the mode of study is purely online. It’s only twice in a semester you need to come around to campus to interact with lecturers as the lectures are already pre-recorded for you and you can download it from the portal. You can rewind or fast forward the content as you desire to get a better grasp of the subject. You can equally convert it to audio and listen to it in the car. Anytime I travel to and from Lagos to Ibadan, I usually listen to the lectures on the journey and I contact the lecturers on any difficulty once I arrive. Courtesy the EduTechplatform on the OAU ODL, not only am I able to increase my credentials, I also got promotions at work. Now, I’m a proud owner of a B.Sc (Accounting) degree from OAU”.

Dupe Bankole, another graduate from the programme says she had always wanted a course that would not affect her time with work and family while adding that the programme made all it easier for her as it was e-learning and the most convenient programme she had ever experienced.

“We were given a tablet loaded with all the coursesand assignments as well as the course codes. Tutors also interacted with us through thetablet on a real time basis but the only time we needed a physical appearance was for only exams. One can go to school, have a home, job and not get limited to school alone unlike the regular programme in Nigerian campuses. This means progress and this is not a scam as we received the same certificate given to full time students”, she explained.

For his part, Engr Adebayo Adegbite, a brother to Habeeb Adegbite, one of the graduates in accounting, said his brother was an HND graduate who was out of work for some time before applying for the CDL program.Hear him, “I am grateful to God. I cherish education because I know the value and I am also a graduate and have two mastersdegrees. My brother was an accountant before hestopped working. I then advised him to take the opportunity to enroll and get a BSc degree and from there, he could do his masters as well as PhD”.

Challenges

As with most initiatives that demand a radical change in people’s habits, the introduction of the EduTech platform was not devoid of teething problems.

“When we launched the EduTech platform, we noticed that students, parents and even staff were reluctant to move to the platform as they were used to the face-to-face mode we had used hitherto. This also manifested in the unavailability of some courseware according to agreed timelines. Fortunately, we were able to surmount these by deploying workshops and adverts to sensitise lecturers and students/parents on the unique value platform offers. We also incentivized lecturers for providing courseware on time and engaged closely with the NUC to convince them of how the EduTech platform helps us meet our objectives,” explained Prof Asubiojo.

Next Steps…

According to Shonubi, the firm has a plan to have130,000 students across its partner institutions in the next 5 years and is looking at discussing with some financial institutions about the possibility of having access to student loans at favourable rates.EduTech is also looking at helping the students secure internship opportunities to boost theirchances of employment. These will assuredly help boost capacity for students to access much required education.