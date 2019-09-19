Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) engagement of strategic stakeholders in the fight against corruption, describing it as portending great hope for the country.

The Vice Chancellor, Eyitayo Ogunbodede, gave the commendation on Tuesday, when a delegation from EFCC’s Ibadan zonal office, visited him.

“When we got your letter, it was a surprise to us. Often times, when we have people coming from the EFCC, it was just to come and investigate and find out what is happening concerning particular issue. I initially saw in your proposal another way of operating.

“This gesture portends a great future for this country. I am a medical person and we agree in the medical parlance that prevention is better than cure. When we take issue of fight against corruption the way you are going about it now, it is always much more productive. It is always much more enriching and at the end of the day, it makes better and easier choice for everybody,” he said.

The team leader, Friday Ebelo, disclosed the visit was part of the ant-graft agency acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu’s mission, who, according to him, directed that critical stakeholders across the country are engaged to ensure the anti-corruption message is effectively delivered to the appropriate audience.

“I am here on a common mission from my boss, Magu, who instructed that I should engage the critical stakeholders so that we can build a society that we can all be proud of,” Ebelo said.

Ebelo challenged Committee of Vice Chancellors (CVC) to work in harmony to ensure corruption is alienated from the university administration in the country.