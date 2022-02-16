From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) has blamed negligence of the hostel owner for the fall of Ajibola Heritage, a part two student of the department of Linguistics and African Languages, inside a septic tank.

Speaking with journalists at a press conference, in Osogbo, yesterday, the Chairman NAUS, Osun axis, Eruobami Ayobami, called on the management of the OAU to ensure that the deceased gets justice.

The students, who bemoaned exorbitant rent by hostel owners in OAU, lamented that many of the hostels are not well managed.

They also called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, reach a truce with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and end the ongoing strike.

“We call on every hostel owner in the institution’s environment to make a general survey of their buildings and make effective changes, where needed, so as to avoid subsequent unforeseen circumstances.

“We condemn the act of poor management and negligence by the hostel owners, and we demand a public apology to every Nigerian student with assurance of the safety of other students.

“We call on the federal government to, with immediate effect, reach a truce with ASUU to ensure the crisis is resolved as early as possible, so as to avert any anomalies that pose a serious threat to students’ welfare.”