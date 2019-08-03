Gabriel Dike

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, have earmarked five days for the conduct of its Post UTME screening exercise. The exercise, which will start on Saturday, 31st of August, 2019, will come to an end on Wednesday, 4th of September, 2019.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that candidates who made OAU as their first choice and scored 200 and above, and those who applied for Direct Entry are inform to log on to the admissions portal, admissions.oauife.edu.ng or the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, website (www.oauife.edu.ng) to start registering for the Post UTME screening exercise. The registration will close by Sunday, 11th day of August, 2019 while the Direct Entry applicants will NOT be participating in the screening exercise.

Olarewaju further stated that candidates are required to visit admissions.oauife.edu.ng and log in with their JAMB registration number to commence the registration process for the screening exercise, and to also obtain a Remita Retrieval Reference and use same to make payment online or at any commercial bank.

Apart from updating JAMB data, candidates will also upload their results, scanned copy of credentials, passport photograph, and print completed Admission Screening form. Meanwhile, any candidate discovered to have provided false information or uploaded incorrect credentials will automatically be disqualified.