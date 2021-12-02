From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife has stated that plans have been concluded to hold its 45th convocation together with 60 years of existence of the university.

Speaking at a press conference organised to formally herald the activities marking the 45th convocation and 60th anniversary, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, disclosed that 109 students will be graduating with first-class honours out of 7,634 graduands at all levels of academic qualifications and degrees.

Ogunmodede, who also noted that the convocation would be the last he will preside over as the VC, disclosed that the university will be conferring a Honorary Doctorate degree on Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Chief Michael Ade Ojo.

‘This 45th convocation will be the last I would preside over as the sitting Vice-Chancellor because my tenure will successfully come to an end in June of 2022.

‘We shall be conferring Honorary Doctorate degree on two highly qualified, distinguished Nigerians whose eminence in their respective endeavours cannot be questioned. These two dazzling Nigerians are His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who will be conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Letters and Chief Michael Ade Ojo, the founder of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State and Chairman, Elizade Group of Companies would be conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Business Administration.

‘We shall be graduating a total number of 7,634 graduands at all levels of academic qualifications and degrees. We have 109 in First Class (Honours) category, with Faculty of Administration having 24, Faculty of Arts 8; Faculty of Education 4; while Faculty of Law having 12.

‘Others are Faculty of Social Sciences with 09, Faculty of Agriculture has 12; Faculty of Science has 05; Faculty of Environmental Design and Management has 09 and Faculty of Technology has 26.

‘For the Second Class (Honours) Upper Division, we have a total of 1,681); while Second Class (Honours) Lower Division has a total of 2,707. Also, 690 graduands fall under the Third Class (Honours) category and 70 would graduate with a Pass. This brings the total number of our First Degree graduands to 5,257.

‘For the Bachelor Degrees (Unclassified), we have those who pass with Honours. In the Faculty of Clinical Sciences we have Six (06) and One (01) from Dentistry, making the total, Seven (07). Those who pass with distinction are from Basic Medical Sciences which has Three (03) while Thirty-Five (35) are from Pharmacy. Those who pass with credit are One Hundred and Eighty-Eight (188) from Basic Medical Sciences while Three Hundred and Fifty-Two (352) have Pass. In the unclassified category, we have a total number of Five Hundred and Eight-Two (582) graduands.

‘For the Postgraduate Degrees, where we have Postgraduate Diploma, Professional Masters, Master with Research Thesis, Masters of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy respectively, this prestigious university will graduate 1,637 graduands across our 13 Faculties. Also, 158 would be awarded Non-Degree Diplomas in the Faculty of Administration, Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Science.’

