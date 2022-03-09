From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (Ile-Ife), Osun State, stated that arrangements have been concluded to hold the 2021/2022 Matriculation Ceremony on Monday, 14th day of March, 2022.

A release made available to Journalists by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, on Wednesday, stated that the ceremony will hold between 2pm and 6pm.

The release advised all matriculating students to get in touch with the Secretaries of their respective Faculties for the collection of academic gowns and the details of other formalities.