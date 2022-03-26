From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has directed students to proceed on two weeks mid-semester break.

A release signed by the Registrar, MI Omosule, dated March 26, said the break would commence from Monday, March 28.

‘This is to inform staff and students of the University that Management, at a meeting held Saturday, 26th March 2022, approved a two-week mid-semester break for students beginning from Monday, 28th March 2022,’ the release noted.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olanrewaju, described the mid-semester break as ‘normal’, saying the management took the decision on Saturday.

A student of the university who pleaded anonymity said the mid-semester break might not be unconnected to the unrest on the campus over the Vice-Chancellor imbroglio.

‘If there is no crisis, we don’t usually have mid-semester break. Though, the protest has stopped, but, there is fear and apprehension everywhere,’ the student said.

Some indigenes of Ile-Ife had embarked on a protest against the announcement of Professor Adebayo Bamire as the Vice-Chancellor of OAU and the protest had turned awry with the protesters taking charms, atonement and other fetish objects to the campus.

