Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has closed down the institution and directed the students to vacate their halls of residence till further notice.

A release by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Friday evening, stated that the closure was to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The students had embarked on protest following the death of a 24-year-old final year student of the Department of Foreign Languages, Adesina Aishat.

They blamed the health officers at the institution’s clinic for their negligence that caused the death of their colleague.

When the protest was on, the management announced the closure of the institution and directed students to vacate their residence till further notice.

The institution’s PRO said, “on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021 Adesina Omowumi Aishat, reported to the Health Centre with signs and symptoms of a severe infection. She was promptly treated with some drugs prescribed and asked to report back as an out-patient. She reported back to the Health Centre in the morning of Thursday, 30th September, 2021. Upon examination, she was referred to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital for further management where she regrettably died on Thursday 30th September, 2021.

“The management understands the grief resulting from this untimely death within the community and sympathises with the parents, friends, colleagues and the entire students of the University on this sad loss, and prays for the repose of her soul.

“However, management condemns in strong terms the continuous and uncontrolled protests by the students culminating in unbridled brigandage, blocking the Ife/Ibadan and Ife/Ede highways and other adjoining roads that could be used as alternative routes, and engaging in other acts that are detrimental to their health and the safety of the generality of the people.

“Therefore, having exhausted all necessary avenues to call the students to order and allow normalcy to return to the Campus and its environs, the authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, have accordingly closed down the School until further notice. This is to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“In view of this, all students are hereby directed to vacate their halls of residence and the Campus latest by 12:00 noon on Saturday, 2nd October, 2021.

“Consequently, the swearing-in of the newly elected Students’ Union officials has been put on hold, pending a review of the situation.

“In the meantime, the University management has put in place the machinery to unravel the circumstances surrounding the immediate and remote cause(s) of the crisis.”

