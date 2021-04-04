From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, has described the death of Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, as not only tragic but a monumental loss to the country, the human rights community and OAU.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the OAU community received the news of the sudden demise of Odumakin with shock and disbelief.

He added that the human rights activist died when his wealth of experience was most needed to chart a new path for the overall development of Nigeria.

Odumakin who graduated from the Department of English Language, Obafemi Awolowo University, in 1989, was a vibrant student activist, a mass mobiliser, a great orator and the Public Relations Officer of the students union.

As an alumnus, he assisted the Faculty of Arts in raising funds for a few projects that were of immense benefits to the staff and students.

The vice chancellor then prayed that the Lord Almighty would grant him eternal rest and his wife, family, friends, associates as well as Afenifere the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.