Gloria Ikegbule

Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has said it will no longer depend on the national grid but would commence the generation of its own 24-hour electricity by the end of October.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, disclosed this during the commissioning of the renovated theatre block and donation of two surgical machines – Anaethesic and Sunction by Latter-Day Saints (LDS) Charities, the humanitarian arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints.

He told newsmen that by the end of October, the university will commission a stand-alone electricity generating system, a development, he said, will enable 24 hours generation of electricity on campus.

“Currently, we use between five and six megawatt of electricity. But, the rural electrification agency is providing a gas-powered electricity generating plant for us which will generate 8.03 megawatt of electricity beyond what we are currently consuming.

“We will be generating our own electricity on campus and will no longer be depending on the national grid. OAU will enjoy 24-hour power supply and that is exciting. It will enhance our research output among other developments.

“We also have our dam. It is currently being renovated. We will be generating our own water and our own electricity,” he said.

Maintaining that the future of transportation is air, Ogunbodede said OAU will soon start an Aeronautic Engineering Programme.

“OAU is going to be the first federal university to have an aeronautic engineering programme. The building is under construction and will be ready in four months.

“Our entrepreneurship programme is also been upgraded to serve our students. We are no longer going to produce graduates who will be looking for employment after graduation. We are working to ensure any product of OAU will not only employ himself but also others,” he said.

Appreciating the continued support of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints to the institution, he urged Nigerians with capacity to support humanity in ways they can. According to him, lasting impact is one that benefits others.