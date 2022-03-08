The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, has postponed the 2021/2022 matriculation ceremony earlier scheduled for Wednesday until further notice.

A statement by Mr Murtala Agbaje, Director, Academic Affairs of the university, on Monday, in Ile-Ife, said a new date would be communicated to the general public, especially to those concerned in due course.

“The University’s authorities have decided to postpone the matriculation ceremony in the interest of all.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We, therefore, apologise for any inconvenience this postponement might have caused.

“Students are hereby advised to continue attending their lectures and other academic activities,” he stated.(NAN)