Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Professor Olayinka Adegbehingbe of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Daily Sun gathered that the Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology was kidnapped on Sunday night while travelling from Lagos to Ile-Ife.

Security sources said the professor was abducted from his car between Ajesire Dam, Oyo State and Ikire, Osun State, along Ife/Ibadan Expressway while travelling with his wife.

A witness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also said the kidnappers stopped their vehicle, picked the professor and took him to an unknown destination.

He also disclosed that many vehicles ran into the ambush laid by the heavily armed abductors, prompting the occupants to scamper into the bush for safety.

“Later, we were told that a man had been abducted. Those that ran into the bush later returned after the armed men had left the road,” he said.

The spokesman to the Ooni of Ife, Moses Olafare, told our correspondent on telephone that when he received a call from one of the passengers that witnessed the incident, he also called the OAU Public Relations Officer, Biodun Olanrewaju, who confirmed the incident.

Olafare added that he also spoke with Adegbehingbe’s wife who said she had been at a police station around Apomu area.