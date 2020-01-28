Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The investigative panel that was set up by the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, to lok into allegations of sexual harassment against Mr Olabisi Olaleye, a lecturer in the Department of International Relations, has submitted its reports to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, who disclosed this in a release on Tuesday, stated that the Provost of the Postgraduate College, Professor Yetunde Ajibade, while presenting the reports, expressed the gratitude of the members to the university administration for the confidence reposed in them and their ability to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

While applauding the tireless sacrifice of the panel for a job well done, the vice chancellor reinstated the commitment of his administration to zero tolerance for any form of sexual and emotional harassment.

Professor Ogunbodede urged any student or member of the university community to avail themselves of the opportunity of the open-door policy of the present administration to report any infringement on their rights by anybody to the appropriate organ of the institution for possible investigation and redress.

The university administration will now present the findings of the panel to the Academic and Promotion Committee for deliberations who, in turn, will present the outcome to the university governing council for final decision.

The vice chancellor however thanked the public for their interest in the university and promised to always preserve the academic sanctity and intellectual integrity of the university as laid down by the founding fathers.

“Concerning the issue at hand, we are unequivocally committed to making the final decision on it public,” he said.