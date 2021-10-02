From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, yesterday closed down the institution and directed the students to vacate their halls of residence till further notice. A release by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Friday evening, stated that the closure was to forestall breakdown of law and order. The students had embarked on protest following the death of a 24-year-old final year student of the Department of Foreign Languages, Adesina Aishat.

They blamed the health officers at the institution’s clinic for their negligence that caused the death of their colleague. When the protest was on, the management announced the closure of the institution and directed students to vacate their residence.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.