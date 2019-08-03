Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A student of the Department of English/Literature in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Opeyemi Grace Dara, committed suicide at the weekend, following the alleged poor academic performance and a mind-set that she would not be able to graduate with members of her set who finished their final year exams last semester.

We learnt that the deceased died after taking a dose of snipper on Friday.

We also gathered that a copy of the academic records from her page on the university portal indicated that she had five outstanding courses and special electives as carryovers and was unable to write the final exams with her mates in the last semester.

The Public Relations Officer (OAU) of the university, Mr Biodun Olarewaju, who confirmed the incident, however, told our correspondent that he had not got full details of the incident as at the time of filing this report.

He, however, said that a very reliable source had disclosed to him that the girl died of depression after taking a dose of the lethal substance due to poor academic hurdle and poor performance.

Olarewaju, added that after the discovery that the deceased had taken the deadly substance, she was rushed to the university’s health centre for treatment and later rushed to the university’s teaching hospital where she reportedly died.

He added that the university authorities would investigate the incident.

Olarewaju cautioned the students against such act, stressing that suicide was not the option for academic challenges or failure.

He noted that it was against the backdrop of discouragement or depression over academic challenges that there were options for carryover exams and repetition of courses in the university system which offer chances for success after initial failures.

“Failure or repetition of courses are parts of challenges that students must face. Suicide or depression is never the option.” Olarewaju said.

“There are many challenges in life. Academic challenges or failure are parts of them, and they are not peculiar to anybody. There are many ways challenges come. Not only in exams. Some students graduate in flying colours and can’t get jobs. Some people get married and can’t have children. All these are challenges of life. That is why we encourage our students to take things easy,” Olarewaju said.