From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, yesterday, attributed negligence of the institution’s management to the death of a final year student of the institution’s Department of Foreign Language, Adeshina Aishat.

They trooped out in protest against the action of the university’s health workers, which they described as “wicked and condemnable.”

The student, who died at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital, Ile-Ife, was said to have been taken to the institution’s health centre, but was not given adequate treatment.

A statement released by the Public Relations Officer-elect of the students’ union, Ogunperi Taofeek Olalekan, called on the university management to investigate the matter as urgent as possible.

“Adesina Aishat, a 400-level student at the Department of Foreign Languages, just joined the list of many students who have lost their lives due to “negligence” at the health centre of the University. It saddens our heart that a member of our union has to be returned home as a corpse when her family expects her to be a graduate with prospects.

“We send our condolences to the family of the deceased. But while we mourn Aishat, we cannot lose sight of the circumstances that led to her death, especially the role of the University Health Centre. Aishat’s death is not the first to happen due to negligence of duties by the workers at the health centre. It is only one out of many.

“We call on the University Management to investigate this death and punish all health workers who failed in performing their duties when Aishat needed attendance which they failed to give but only transferred her in her last moments to Seventh Day Hospital where she eventually died. Without a proper and quick investigation (one which must actively involve and be communicated to students) and punishment meted, the University Management will be putting the lives of students in danger. We cannot let our lives become toys. We will have to protest this, as we cannot afford to keep losing our lives like fowls.”

Meanwhile, management of the institution has warned the students against embarking on action that may jeopardise the peace of the institution.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, explained that the student reported to the health centre on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021 with signs and symptoms of a severe infection and she was promptly treated with some drugs prescribed and asked to report back as an out patient.

“Miss Adesina reported back to the health centre in the morning of Thursday, 30th September, 2021. Upon examination, she was referred to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital for further management where she regrettably died.

“The management sympathises with the parents, friends, colleagues and the entire students of the university on this sad loss, and pray for the repose of her soul.”

