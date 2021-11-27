By Job Osazuwa

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, Osun State is set to unveil the Obafemi Awolowo University Advancement Foundation, targeting N1 billion for critical interventions.

Revealing this in Lagos, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, said, all over the world, the continued existence, success and overall development of any institution of higher learning depends largely on the financial and material benevolence of her alumni community, as well as those of friends, benefactors and other stakeholders.

The VC, who was represented by the Chairman of OAU 60th Anniversary Celebrations Committee, Prof. Charles Ukeje, said the launch of the foundation holding December 4 at Marriott Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos, was a quest to garner support worldwide for the overall development and growth of the university.

He disclosed that the school would also be honouring 60 OAU alumni, whom he described as trailblazers.

He said that OAU boasts of highly versatile and accomplished individuals, whose tentacles spread across all spheres of human endeavours around the world. He stated that the foundation had become more imperative, particularly at this moment when the resources accruable from the federal government was no longer sufficient to meet the myriad of basic needs that enhance teaching and learning. He said that public universities were finding it more difficult to even pay for consumables, such as electricity and other social amenities.

He noted that the university has made giant strides in the last 60 years, especially in research and training in Africa, and assured that a constituted board would run the foundation, comprising individuals with credibility and impeccable credentials.

“The board is going to be transparent and accountable as the activities will be piloted by vast and experienced individuals who gurus in their various fields. Membership of the board will be unveiled during the launch.

“The foundation will assist us to reposition the university to meet up with the standard of the 21st century, as obtainable in other climes.

“Distinguished alumni, as well as friends and benefactors, have already started coming forward to extend kind gestures to the university,” Ogunbodede said.

