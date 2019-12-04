Gabriel Dike

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, will confer honorary doctorate degrees on four eminent Africans whose immense contributions to the socio-economic cum political development of their immediate environments, countries, and the world at large have been adjudged invaluable.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, listed the awardees as the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame; one of Nigeria’s finest Marketing Communications Practitioners who is a quiet but great philanthropist, Mr. Biodun Olusina Shobanjo; the President of African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK), Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the First Bank of Nigeria Plc., Mrs. IbukunOluwa Abiodun Awosika.

The four honorary awardees will be conferred with their degrees as part of the events marking the 44th convocation ceremonies of the University holding from Wednesday 11th to Saturday 14th December 2019.

Rwandan President Kagame’s outstanding leadership qualities and achievements in Rwanda, and within and outside Africa, were considered, especially his being actively instrumental in ending the infamous genocide in Rwanda in 1974. It is in recognition of these outstanding and remarkable achievements that President Paul Kagame is to be conferred with the Doctor of Public Administration (honoris causa).

For Mr. Shobanjo, his trailblazing efforts and enduring legacies in the Marketing Communications industry in Nigeria, as the doyen of the industry in the last fifty years and his humane social activism, set him on the pedestal for the award of the Doctor of Letters (D. Lit.) (Honoris Causa) of the University.

Similarly, the university is conferring on Dr. Oramah the Doctor of Sciences D.Sc. (Agric. Economics) (honoris causa) in recognition of his outstanding academic achievements and rather unique contributions to finance and trade in Africa; an area in which he had published a book and written several articles.

In the same vein, Mrs. Awosika’s indelible corporate achievements, unique and outstanding contributions to the growth of entrepreneurship in the society, in addition to her humane social activism, earned her the recognition of the university with the conferment of the Doctor of Business Administration (D.BM) (honoris causa).