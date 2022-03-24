From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Seven days after the protest that greeted the announcement of Adebayo Bamire as the 12th substantive vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has finally spoken, warning the protesters against taking laws into their hands.

The monarch, who noted that protest is everybody’s right to make his or her unheard voice to be heard, said it must be done peacefully.

A statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, yesterday, cautioned indigenes and residents of the ancient town who are aggrieved by the process that led to the selection of the vice chancellor, not to take laws into their hands.

He assured workers and students of the institution of their safety as well as their properties, promising the protesters that their agitation will be given adequate and objective attention.

According to the monarch, protests are legitimate rights and ways to pass messages of dissatisfaction across to the relevant authorities but such protests must not be made to jeopardise peace and security in the society.

“Protest is everybody’s right to make his or her unheard voice to be heard. This is always adopted by professional and academic stakeholders/trade unions, religious bodies, political parties and even concerned individuals but it must be done peacefully,” he said.