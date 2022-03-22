From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has appealed to citizens of Ile-Ife who are protesting against the emergence of Professor Adebayo Bamire as the new Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) to give peace a chance and stop the protest forthwith.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Tuesday evening, Oyetola noted that Ivory Towers any where in the world are sacred institutions and everything must be done to accord them that dignity.

He noted that though the state has no role in the choice of who becomes the Vice Chancellor of OAU being a Federal institution, Oyetola said he has responsibility for the safety and security of the institution and its workers as the host Governor.

To this end, Oyetola urged all protesting citizens to exercise restraint and allow peace to reign.

“It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of concern that I call on the good people of Ile-Ife, especially those protesting over the choice of a new Vice Chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, to stop further protest and give peace a chance.

“By their nature and functionality, universities are rules- and convention-based conservative institutions premised on academic and governance autonomy.

“If we have any reason to believe that these rules are circumvented, there are laid-down procedures to remedy such situations rather than resorting to self-help. We are known for peace in Osun. We must therefore not do anything to tarnish that enviable reputation, “ Oyetola added.