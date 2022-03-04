Some concerned youths and elders of Ile-Ife have called for the emergence of an indigene of the ancient city as the next Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife.

Spokesman for the group, Mr Seun Agbogunleri, told a news conference on Friday in Ile ife that no indigene of the ancient city had been made a substantive vice chancellor since the university was established in 1961.

He said that Prof Anthony Elujoba, an Ile Ife indigene, only acted as vice-chancellor for one year to stabilise the campus when the institution was in turmoil.

Agbogunleri said that Ife land, which includes Origbo, Ile-Ife, Modakeke, Ifetedo and Oke-Igbo, have competent and qualified professors for the position of vice-chancellor of OAU, Ile-Ife.

The concern Indigene explained that the university had recorded giant strides in academics, infrastructural development, sports, human resources development and research which had benefitted the host communities.

“The fact that the post of the VC, OAU, has always eluded the community despite its numerous and qualified sons and daughters has always been a source of concern for all and sundry.

“It is in the face of this revelation that the entire good people of Ife land in unison appealed for the consideration of any candidate from Ife extraction as the next occupier of the prestigious post.

“For we have them in good numbers this time around; we are convinced that no time is better for Ife to rightly enjoy the benevolence of the university community as the host community than now.

“Our request is not an ordinary appeal to pity, but a quest that Ife land should also be treated with dignity and respect accorded other host communities.

“And for a replicate at what is obtainable in other sister institutions such as: University of Ilorin; University of Benin; University of Jos; Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and University of Calabar among many others,” he stated.

Agbogunleri appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the OAU Governing Council to work for the emergence of a vice-chancellor of Ife extraction on merit.(NAN)