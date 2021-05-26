From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation (OAuGF) has begun training 40 forensic auditors in a move to fortify government accountants who are to join in the war against corruption in government establishments.

Speaking while inaugurating the training on Wednesday, the Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr Adolphus Aghughu said that his office was deeply committed to developing the capacity and capability of workers in the areas of forensic audit, forensic accounting and digital forensics; so that they can ultimately help expose deep-seated graft in the public sector in Nigeria.

He said further: “I’m happy today that the journey we started in 2018 has culminated with the establishment of the OAuGF Forensics Laboratory and the on-going training of 40 Forensic Auditors/Examiners” in two batches.

Speaking earlier, Prof. Peter Olayiwola, CEO, First Digital &

Techno-Law Forensics Co. Ltd, and the Training facilitator thanked the AuGF for the opportunity to provide his expertise towards addressing the

national corruption challenge.

Present at the event were among others Mr Dolamu Akindele, Director of Audit and Dr Jimson Olufuye OAuGF ICT Consultant.

The hands-on training scheduled for 3 weeks is designed to include field exercises.