By Dele Onatade

Oba Kabiru Kolawole Ilufemiloye Adelaja Agbabiaka, the Osolo of Isolo, Lagos is not one monarch that carries himself high with pomposity. Despite being surrounded by royal splendour, he remains unassuming. By all definitions, he is a king with a difference. And, he has demonstrated that fact times without number in the 17 years he has been on the throne. In this interview, he explains why he chose to conduct himself differently, noting somewhat whimsically that kingship is all about touching lives positively. And he renewed his pledge to continue to pursue this cause until he breathes his last. Enjoy the reading.

You have been the royal father in Isolo community in Lagos for almost 17 years. What does royalty mean to you?

It wasn’t easy becoming a royal father at the beginning. But as time went by, I started enjoying it. With the support of Lagos State government, I have been able to do more than my predecessors. Royalty has been rewarding to me because of the support of my people. Friends from all over the world have been of great support to me in developing Isolo in the last 17 years that I have been directing the affairs of the kingdom.

You were a socialite before becoming a royal father. How have you been relating with your old friends since you became an Oba?

Actually, we have a social club, Gbobaniyi Club, of which I am still a member. I am also a member of some other social clubs. So I still maintain good relationship with my friends. Let me tell you. I am not rich. But I have friends who are rich and they have always been of help. Apart from God, friends have been the ones supporting me.

Before I became an Oba, I was a member of the ruling party then. I was the ward chairman and the political blood still flows in my system. As a politician, who later became an Oba, it is easier to talk to people in power in developing my community. Even though we are still asking for more, Lagos State government has been good to us in this community. Ask what have been my achievements since I ascended the throne and I will tell you it was during my reign that a lot of developments came into Isolo. The biggest General Hospital in Lagos State is located in Isolo. We gave the government a large expanse of land. Isolo people don’t need to go elsewhere for medical treatment because we have a good General Hospital here. And being a patron of Lions Club, the club has donated some buildings inside the compound of the General Hospital. I also brought Rotary Club, which has assisted in many ways in developing Isolo community. As a Muslim, I have sent many people to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj. I gave cars to some of the religious leaders in the community to enhance their religious works.

At the same time, some of my friends in the Diaspora built a maternity, equipped it and provided drugs for the use of people and the community for free. Eko Club International, whose President is my friend, and majority of its members, my close associates, built and furnished the community hall for Isolo. We have also achieved a lot in the area of security. We established the palace guards who work together with the Nigeria Police to ensure safety of lives and property in the community by providing first-class information on security because they are close to the people. The palace guards, in conjunction with police, are always proactive in curbing crime. That’s why we didn’t have any major crisis during the EndSARS protest that rocked the country in 2020.

Politically, I also help a lot. I influence political appointments for my people. I thank God for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who I introduced one of our sons to, five years ago, to solicit his support for Houses of Representatives membership candidature. He granted the request and supported him. He won and served for four years. I also support other political office seekers in the community in achieving their aims. I also set up different committees to oversee different issues as it affects different ethnic people domiciled in Isolo community. That is why you hardly witness any form of ethnic war in my kingdom.

As a king, do you still play politics?

I play politics at my level. I am in government and government is part of me. As the Secretary of Obas-in-Council in Lagos State, we contribute our own quota to the development of the community and the state at large. We are close to the people at grassroots, so we listen to the people and convey their messages to the government at our quarterly meetings with the government. And the government does listen to us.

I learnt that you went through a fierce battle before you could become the king in 2004. At what point did you start aspiring to become a king?

I never aspired to be a king. I enjoyed my status as a socialite. But when the late Oba died in 2003, the Obas and Chiefs-in-Council decided to keep the royal property with me, but I refused. But after much persuasion, I decided to take custody of those things. It got to a point that the royal family that I belong started drumming it into my ears to be part of the contenders for the throne. I refused because I know it would affect my social life. I was not out for kingship; I just wanted to enjoy my life. I believe in enjoyment. I used to club a lot. I have always been a lucky person. Everything I have been in life is a rare privilege. I never thought I would be in this position but for God and people who have been so good to me. I have reconciled with those that contested with me; some of them are part of my cabinet. We have maintained good relationship. I settled all the conflicts in the domain when I became the king. Eight people contested against me but I won. We went to court and won at all levels. If you have always been a leader in every club, society or political gathering, take a proper look at yourself, it means God is preparing you for something big. The late Oba of Isolo gave me ‘Baba Oba’ but I rejected it. I became Oba representing Adeola Onigbesa family where I was, at a point, the head. We have three royal families in Isolo.

What are those things you have missed as a socialite since you became a king?

I miss drinking. I miss going to parties and relating with my friends like the way we used to do in those days because I have to play my role as a king wherever I am. I don’t expect my friend to prostrate before me, especially old men. I have a way of rejecting the prostration. As for me I don’t really think. I always want to avoid anything that will raise my blood pressure. You cannot be good to everyone; you must always have antagonists. But, to a large extent, I tried my best to be fair to all. I have passion for people in my domain and outside. I am a compassionate spender. I manage diverse people, so some people must be against you.

How do you manage the paraphernalia of your office with the home front?

There are a lot of ups and downs but with God, all things work together for good. A lot of people don’t believe I can run the affairs of this community but with the support of God and my good people, we are moving forward in achieving all this notable landmarks. I am very close to some revered kings including Alaafin of Oyo and many others who lecture me a lot. I am a good listener.

As Secretary of Lagos State Obas-in-Council, what is your relationship with the kings in Lagos and Yorubaland in general?

We have a very concrete relationship. They nominated me for the position so we work together for the betterment of Lagos State.

How are you managing the security system in Isolo, considering the current security situation in Nigeria?

If you are conversant with Isolo, you will notice we don’t have major security challenges in our domain because we are always proactive. We engage the youths by providing them both skill and unskilled labour because we have a lot of companies here. As an Oba, I solicit employment for my subjects within and outside my territory so the youths can be engaged in meaningful employment. Some of these crimes we are talking about are a result of unemployment. If people have something doing and is providing them daily bread, they won’t think of crime. We have maintained good relationship between the ethnic groups in Isolo.

What are the challenges you are faced with as a king?

One of my challenges is that in Isolo if you see some of the old houses the owners are dead and the children couldn’t maintain and develop the building to modern home so it becomes a criminal hideouts. I called some of them and told them that if I notice any form of criminality in their houses I will liaise with government and seize the property. Government is trying but they can’t do it alone. Isolo is so big and it cut across some other local governments. This makes it difficult to govern. But with God and our good people, it has been easy.

Kabiyesi, you do have your past, just like any other person. If you have opportunity to correct any of your past actions, what would it be?

That’s drinking. I used to drink a lot but I don’t do that anymore. I only drink water and fruit wine. I can be in a party for five hours and I won’t drink, except if the drink is for prayer I can have a sip and drop it.

How do you relax as a king?

I am still a member of some social clubs like Island club, Yoruba Tennis Club and few others. I still participate in their programmes, and occasionally go there to relax but there are certain things I can’t do again. But I still party.

How was it growing up in Lagos?

Being born and bred in Lagos was a fantastic experience but rough. You know back then there was discipline. Any elder in the community can discipline you when you go wrong; it mustn’t be your parents alone that can discipline you. As a Lagos boy, we played a lot of pranks. Then somebody might send you on errand but you cross the road to play football. But you will be punished for it. Let me seize this opportunity to appreciate those that trained me because I gained a lot from them.

If you are not a king what would you have been?

I could have been in America because that’s where I aimed. I will just be enjoying myself abroad.

