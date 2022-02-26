For Oba Frederick EnitiOlorunda Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugboland, Ondo State, he, indeed, deserves a bonfire for his vanities, especially when it comes to his well-being and that of his immediate family. Last Saturday, his thrill was stupefying. Why? His beloved first daughter, Princess Omobolanle, found love again after a brusque heartbreak she suffered in the past in the hands of her former partner. Despite the disappointment of the past, this elegant Princess actually believes in the power of love. Though she took her time to fully allow the pain of the past to heal, Omobolanle knew she could pull it off again romantically when she met handsome and cosmopolitan Olaniyi Makinde. Of course, fate had been leading the two love birds in their romantic adventure to the admiration of all. And after several years of courtship, the love-struck duo took their love affair to the next level with the express permission and prayers of their parents.

Thus last Saturday, they walked down the aisle in the presence of many family members, close friends of the couple, business tycoons, and top politicians.

There was a frenzy of excitement at the Osborne Foreshore Recreational Centre, in Ikoyi, Lagos as the respected monarch and oil mogul played a perfect host at his daughter’s wedding. Oba Akinruntan, who is not known to do things in half measures whenever he has cause to celebrate, went the extra mile to ensure a successful wedding for his lovely daughter.

