The remains of the late Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Abdul-Azeez Adeoye, were interred on Wednesday in the palace tomb at Igangan Town in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remains of the late Oba were buried according to Islamic rites.

NAN recalls that the late Oba Adeoye, born in August 1948, succumbed in the early hours of Tuesday during a brief illness.

Among the dignitaries who had paid condolence visits to the palace were APC senatorial aspirant, Dr Olusola Ayandele, Alhaji Olayide Abas, an APC Chieftain, and Hon. Ademola Ojo, a former ALGON Chairman in the state.

Others were Hon. Biyi Okediran, Hon. Habeeb Ibrahim, Hon. Ramon Asela, Hon. Fatai Salawu, former Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Rabiu Lawal and several other party stalwarts in Ibarapa land.

The dignitaries, in their separate remarks, described the late Oba as a courageous and peace-loving traditional ruler, whose support for his subject was unshaken.

Ayandele described the late Asigangan as progressive-minded, courageous and a peace-loving traditional ruler.

Abas, in his remarks, described the late Oba Adeoye as an easy going traditional ruler, who stood by his people in every situation.

Ojo described the late Oba Adeoye as a father and a revered traditional ruler in Oyo State, saying his demise was a huge loss.

NAN reports that sympathisers had continued to throng the palace to pay their respects and extend their condolences to his subjects. (NAN)