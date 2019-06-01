For the youthful and debonair recently elected Alade Okin of Oriade town, Osun State, HRM Oba Olalekan Anthony Fasesin, Arolagbade I, the time to officially mount the throne of his forefathers is near.

The Oba-elect, a London, United Kingdom-based licensed pilot, who has been shuttling between his hometown and the UK finally returned home last week in preparation for his coronation which has tentatively been fixed for September. The monarch, who was received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by a delegation from his town and some other influential friends, was later hosted to a lavish reception at the Swiss Cottage Suites in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. The Chief Host of the reception was Hon. Kehinde Odeneye, an outgoing two-term member of the House Representatives representing Odogbolu/Ijebu North/East. The visibly elated Oba-elect thanked all his friends including Odeneye for their love and support since his announcement as the next monarch of his town as well as their efforts towards a successful coronation ceremony. Oba Fasesin also reiterated his heartfelt gratitude to the Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, for the confidence reposed in him and his approval as the new Alade Okin of Oriade town. He assured his subjects and every other person that he will commit his goodwill and resources overseas to turn Oriade into an economically and agriculturally viable town.