There ain’t no party like Lagos party; so rhyme with the popular Nigerian R&B star, Banky W. One of those who make that phrase true is Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom. Last weekend, the monarch’s mother, Olori Sinotu Titilayo Elegushi, joined the Septuagenarian Club. And it was an opportunity, not only for the stylish monarch to show his genuine love and affection for the mother, but to display all his clout and connection. At 70, Olori Sinotu can brag to all that she indeed has a son willing to flip the world over in celebration on her behalf.

On Saturday May 21 that the King’s mother actually hit the seventh floor, the birthday celebration began inside the sparkling White Elegushi Palace in Ikate, Lagos, with a grand prayer session. Notable Islamic clerics were on hand to shower the celebrant —who was surrounded by her children and family members— with prayers. Earlier, Oba Elegushi had taken to Instagram to pray, celebrate and shower praises on his mum. “As it has pleased Almighty Allah to keep you till this day, it only affirms the undeniable grace you enjoy from above…On this special day of your 70th birthday anniversary, all we can say is Alhamdullilah (To God be the Glory). We are grateful to God and we are confident He’ll keep you safe and sound for many more years, so humanity can continue to benefit from your uncommon kindness and gracefulness. Happy birthday; Mummy,” the monarch wrote.

The following day, Sunday May 22, was the proper celebration of the Queen Mother with a swank and exclusive shindig at the Monarch Event Centre in Ikate, Lagos. In recognition of the big day, Oba Elegushi did not spare a dime as he honoured his mother with what could arguably be described as the biggest birthday party of the year. The royal party was lovely, fancy and all around regal with the 1500-seated capacity five-star event centre filled with the who’s who of Nigeria’s social establishment from billionaire moguls to captains of industries to monarchs, top politicians and showbiz stars. With support from his two pretty queens —Olori Aramide and Olori Hadiza, both well-glammed up— Oba Elegushi played a perfect host with guests treated to choice cuisines and cocktail of assorted drinks amidst soulful music vibes.

