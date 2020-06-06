Since he became the Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, has put the name of the riverine community on the world map with a number of projects such as the eye-popping palace. In 2014, the flamboyant and colourful traditional ruler was ranked by Forbes magazine as the second richest King in Africa and the richest in Nigeria. Aside oil and gas business, Oba Akinruntan is also into real estate- he has choice buildings in London and across Nigeria.

The stylish Oba, who also sits atop a business conglomerate with interests in petroleum, shipping, construction, fishery, tourism and hospitality, consultancy services and water purification and production, owns one of the of the most expensive yachts in the country. In addition, he has a custom built 2012 Rolls Royce similar to that of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch is everything you would wish to be in life. Providence, no doubt, has literally lavished its favour on him.

For a man who has everything at his beck and call, one wonders what else he wants in life. But those close to the monarch revealed that his greatest wish is to see peace reign supreme globally and that he prays about this ceaselessly. Perhaps, this explains why Oba Akinruntan, the Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas and current Chairman of Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council, is miffed over the allegation that he sponsored an attack on a deposed monarch, Adebanjo Mafimisebi in Ugboland.

The source said the revered monarch with his exposure is far too busy and sophisticated to think, plan or instigate attack on anyone not to talk of his subjects. He’s rather building on the peace and dreaming greatly for enduring prosperity among his people.