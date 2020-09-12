Three months after His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, formally received traditional staff of office and instrument of appointment from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the 15th Oniru of Iru land in Victoria Island, Lagos State, the monarch has finally performed the installation rite and fully ascended the Iru throne. The coronation reception, which was initially suspended due to the State’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, was held at the Iru Palace inside Oniru Estate and was marked with a parade of royalty and culture. It came to a peak last Sunday with the public presentation of the kingdom’s traditional insignia depicting fishermen, newbouldia leaves and the iconic Iru crown in golden hues. These reflect Iru culture and its dominant means of livelihood. At the event, Oba Lawal, a three-time member of the State Executive Council, also unveiled his economic development plan for the kingdom, Let’s Develop Iruland Together condensed in acronym “LeGIt”. The blueprint, the monarch disclosed, is tailored to reflect key deliverables of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration. Some of the activities lined up for the coronation ceremony are ongoing especially the ‘Iru Empowerment Hub’, a programme meant to develop economic interest of Iru women. It’s targeted at 2000 women by 2021 with 32 women already as beneficiaries. Also included are: Tree Planting Ceremony, Beach Clean-Up Exercise, Medical Mission, Royal Health Walk and Sustainable Cities Dialogue.

The coronation reception had a roll call of VIPs, administrators and politicians, led by National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who graced the occasion. It was also attended by traditional rulers within and outside the state. They include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and the representatives of Oba of Lagos, Alayeluwa Rilwan Akiolu. A royal party isn’t complete without music. The event was resplendent in royal fascination, with various culture troupes and drummers entertaining guests with rendition of folk songs and poems.