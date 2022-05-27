The revered Yoruba monarch and the former Chairman of Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, the Alaafin of Oyo, passed on recently at the age of 83. He was on the throne for 51 years and was rightly described as the longest reigning Alaafin in modern history. He was one of the most influential and respected traditional rulers in Yoruba land, Nigeria and beyond. In his death, Nigeria has lost a colourful, progressive and patriotic monarch.

Oba Adeyemi passed away on April 22, 2022 at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, after a brief period of hospitalisation. His death came on the heels of the demise of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji, who died on December 12, 2021, and January 2, 2022, respectively.

Born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House, Alaafin Adeyemi was crowned on November 18, 1970, following the passing away of Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I. He was the 44th Alaafin of Oyo.

The late Adeyemi III was the son of Oba Adeyemi II, the former Alaafin of Oyo who was deposed and sent into exile in 1954 for having sympathy for the National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC). Some political observers believe that the banishment of his father marked a turning point in Oba Adeyemi’s life. They also point out that the incident might have informed his stand against injustice.

In his early years, the late monarch lived in Abeokuta and Lagos, respectively. He attended St. Gregory’s College Lagos, where he fell in love with boxing, which he said helped to shape his character. Oba Adeyemi was a detribalised monarch who opened the doors of his kingdom to Nigerians from all parts of the country. During his long reign, he brought peace and development to Oyo. For the 51 years of his reign, Oba Adeyemi was not associated with any scandal. He was a great traditional ruler who would be missed by his subjects, fellow monarchs and other Nigerians.

His reign witnessed the great transformation of Oyo and development of education in the state. Oba Adeyemi will be remembered so much for being among Nigerian monarchs who promoted values of peace and stability. Through robust engagements with fellow monarchs and other leaders, Adeyemi contributed immensely to national development. It is sad that the monarch died at a time the nation needs his fatherly advice. While on the throne, Adeyemi built bridges of friendship across the nation. He was appointed the Amir-ul-Haji by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in 1990, in recognition of his commitment to the consolidation of Islam in Nigeria.

Alaafin Adeyemi, who was also known as Iku Baba Yeye, was an extraordinary man, who attracted several myths around himself. He was a holder of the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic. He was the chancellor of Uthman dan Fodiyo University, Sokoto from 1980-1992. In 2021, he was appointed the Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 1984, the monarch was quoted as saying that “traditional rulers should be seen as the perfect embodiment of the culture of the place, as well as the synthesis of the aspirations and goals of the nation. This is not only in social values of veracity, egalitarianism, justice and democracy; but in dress, utterances and comportment.” It is commendable that many decades after, the utterance is still relevant and within the nation’s expectations of its Royal Fathers.

Let other traditional rulers emulate his shining qualities, especially the virtues of accommodating people from other regions and cultures. We urge the state and federal government to immortalise his name by naming a befitting edifice after him.

We commiserate with the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs, his family, the sports community, the government and people of Oyo State and the nation for the great loss. May God grant him eternal repose.

