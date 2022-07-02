The wife of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the late Alaafin of Oyo, Olori Kafayat has died.

Her death came several weeks after the demise of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

It was gathered that Olori Kafayat, who was the mother of Prince Adebayo Adeyemi, popularly known as D’Guv, died on Friday night.

Details of her death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, but the Director of Media and Publicity at the Alaafin Palace, Mr Bode Durojaye, confirmed it to our correspondent on Saturday morning.

He said, “She died in the United States of America. I will give you the details later.”