Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, appaluded President Muhammadu Buhari for his uncompromising stand which led to the return of some of the stolen Benin artifacts.

He gave the commendation when he received the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Eregbesola, who visited him in his palace in Benin City.

The Oba said the strong statement of the President that all stolen artifacts should be returned to their original abode has aided the return the artifacts to the Benin Kingdom, adding that the Benin Kingdom will always appreciate him for standing for that.

