People First. This is the credo His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Michael Odunayo Ajayi, the Arowotawaya II, holds dearly to. Since his ascension to the throne of the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha in Osun State five years ago, the foremost international businessman turned traditional ruler has made service to his people his top priority. There is no gainsaying that the sleepy town has had a good feel of his leadership with intervention programmes which has been some of his cardinal agenda to uplift the community. The highly connected monarch is not resting yet as he’s poised to do more this year as he celebrates his fifth year on the throne.

In the last one week, the agrarian Erinmo community has been bustling with various activities commemorating the 5th Coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty. However, the activities will peak today, Saturday August 10 with a grand reception at the heart of the town. For the first time, the town is hosting three Yoruba prominent royal fathers: the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Alaafin of Oyo, HIM Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, HIM Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, who will be the Grand Royal Fathers of the Day. For Oba Ajayi, the day is so special to him as he will formally unveil his newly registered NGO “Oba Arowotawaya Foundation”, through which he will be commissioning various intervention programmes meant for the good of his people.

Until Tuesday, July 3, 2014, when the young, urbane and widely-travelled Oba Ajayi was unanimously chosen by the Arowotawaya ruling dynasty of Erinmo-Ijesha, and accepted by the kingmakers as their new monarch, he was the Director General, Ghana-Nigeria Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He was crowned the new Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha and presented the staff of office by former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, August 6, 2014.