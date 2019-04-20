His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr.) Michael Odunayo Ajayi (Arowotawaya II), the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha, Osun State is in a happy mood right now. The big news coming from the palace of the ebullient monarch is that on Saturday August 10, the monarch, alongside his chiefs, will be celebrating his fifth year on the throne. Already, activities to mark the occasion have been in top gear while letter of notice has been sent to many friends of the foremost international businessman-turned-traditional ruler.

On Tuesday, July 3, 2014, the urbane and widely-travelled Oba Ajayi was anonymously chosen by the Arowotawaya ruling dynasty of Erinmo-Ijesha, and accepted by the kingmakers as their new monarch. He was crowned the new Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha and handed the staff of office by then Governor Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, August 6, 2014.

And five years into his reign, he has gradually transformed the sleepy town into a fast boisterous one. Before ascending the throne of his forefather, Oba Ajayi was the Director-General, Ghana-Nigeria Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees and Head of the Economic and Socio-Cultural Empowerment Board of Yoruba Odu’a Union, an association of Yoruba people in the Diaspora.

Two years ago, Oba Ajayi was part of the royal train that attended the Commonwealth Summit in the United Kingdom alongside Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Enitan Ogunwusi. He was also at a time invited to the New York Stock Exchange for the ringing of the opening bell thus becoming the first Yoruba and Nigerian monarch to be so honoured by the New York Bourse.