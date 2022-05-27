The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II has lauded the United States government and the Smithsonian Institute for the interest shown to return looted Benin art works to its original owners.

Omo N’Oba Ewaure made this known, yesterday, when the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary-Beth Leonard, visited his palace in Benin.

Oba Ewuare said that US recognition of Benin artifacts across its museums and monuments and its desire to repatriate them is laudable.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said Benin Kingdom which is globally known for bronze casting and other reputable artworks had been a sovereign authority since 1882.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Leonard said the cultural agreement signed between Nigeria and the United States would be honoured by returning Nigerian artworks in its custody.

She explained that since assumption of duties in 2019, the US government, through USAID, has also extended testing and treatment of HIV from adult to children in the state.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Mary-Beth Leonard affirmed that the provision of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment have been expanded to cover 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population across all local government councils of the country.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .