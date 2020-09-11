Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, called for the protection of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that would be deployed as ad-hoc staff during the September 19 governorship election.

Apparently worried by the safety of corps members ahead of the election, the Oba made the call when the NYSC Director General, Brig Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit in his Palace in Benin.

He promised to join forces with the NYSC Director-General to ensure full protection of Corps members who will be participating in the election.

The Oba stated that the concept of the NYSC to foster national unity and understanding must be upheld, adding that the palace authority is doing everything within its powers to ensure safety of corps members in the state before, during and after the election.

“There is need for the Corps members to be protected because of the desperate attitude of some politicians. Desperate aspiration of politicians is not worth the blood of any corps member; they must be protected from any attack”, he s‎aid.

Aligning himself with the Oba’s call for protection, the NYSC boss said Corps members are not partisan but only to discharge their patriotic duties to their fatherland.

Brigadier General Ibrahim disclosed that the NYSC was closely working with the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 ahead of the nation-wide orientation camps opening for fresh Corps members in order to ensure a pandemic-free exercise.

The call for the protection of members of the NYSC was sequel to the violence that has trailed the poll.