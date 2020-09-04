The of Oba of Benin, , yesterday, commended the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC), Mabel Oboh, for daring to challenge others in the race for a debate, saying it was a nice move in the right direction.

He gave the commendation when receiving Oboh who paid him a courtesy call in his palace in Benin.

The Oba also used the medium to pray God and the ancestors to bless and grant her heart desire.

On her part, she said she was at the palace to seek his royal blessings and to surrender herself to the service of the people and make the state great again.

Shortly after the meeting with the monarch, Oboh said it was a great day for her and her party to have been recognised by the monarch for calling for a debate with the major political gladiators in the state.

“Today is a great honour to myself and for the African Democratic Congress. We have come to Edo State to stay, to change the crisis in Edo State and I am so grateful that the monarch has recognised the change, the peace we want to bring to Edo State.

“The fact that the Oba singled our party out, is an honour and a great honour to us and we promised as a servant of the people, we are going to make Edo very proud. We are going to change the narrative of Edo State, we are going to take hunger out of Edo State, we are going to make Edo people smile again”, she said.

Meanwhile, a group, Edo Equity Forum, yesterday, commended Oba Ewuare ll over his intervention in ensuring that all the political players in the election conduct themselves in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

The Oba had on Wednesday, met with the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki over violent threat to the election.

Spokesman for the group, Mr Benjamin Omoigui, said the Oba’s meeting with political stakeholders would no doubt douse the already heightened tension ahead of the election.

Omoigui, however, expressed confidence in the victory of the PDP governorship candidate, Governor Obaseki.