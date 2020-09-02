He gave the commendation when receiving the governorship candidate of the ADC who paid him a courtesy call in his palace in Benin.

The Oba also used the medium to pray for her that God and the ancestors to bless and grant her heart desire.

On her part, she said she was at the palace to seek his royal blessings and to surrender herself to the service of the people and make the state great again.

Shortly after the meeting with the monarch, Oboh, said it was a great day for her and her party to have been recognised by the monarch for calling for a debate with the major political gladiators in the state.

“Today is a great honour to myself and for the African Democratic Congress. We have come to Edo State to stay, to change the crisis in Edo State and I am so grateful that the monarch has recognised the change, the peace we want to bring to Edo State.

“The fact that the Oba singled our party out, is an honour and a great honour to us and we promised as a servant of the people, we are going to make Edo very proud. We are going to change the narrative of Edo State, we are going to take hunger out of Edo State, we are going to make Edo people smile again.

“Internationally and even the way it should be done in Nigeria, election is not a do or die affairs, the way it is supposed to be done, as I keep saying all the time, immediately you decide to be a politician, you are the servant of the people and ADC recognises that and I too recognise that and the only way to go about it is in a civil manner and that is by your manifesto and your policies for the people and that is why the debate is very necessary so that the people can decide who they will vote for and that is one of the reasons I actually went on, demanding that I want to face the two major political parties and any other party to come out for a debate because I am very sure that ADC has the right manifesto for the state”, she said.