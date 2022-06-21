From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his uncompromising stand which led to the return of some of the stolen Benin artifacts to their original abode.

He gave the commendation when he received the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Eregbesola, who paid him a courtesy call in his palace in Benin City.

The Oba said the strong statement of the President that all stolen artifacts should be returned to their original abode has aided the return the artifacts to the Benin Kingdom, adding that the Benin Kingdom will always appreciate him for standing for that.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting his request for two ministerial slots saying that the Edo people will always remain grateful to him.

The Oba, while thanking the Minister for the initiative of the Enhanced e-Passport, said whatever assistance he needs to have smooth operation in Edo State, he should not hesitate to state his demand, assuring that it will be granted him.

He said he will always pray for him to succeed as a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Earlier, Aregbesola said he decided to come to him (Oba Ewuare II) to notify him of his activities in the state as it will be out of place for him to have come to the state without visiting his palace.

He said the launching of the Enhanced e-Passport in Benin, Asaba and Warri Passport offices and the commissioning of the Passport production centre at the Benin Passport office, Edo State command, will ease the getting of passports in the state.

He told the monarch that Edo State ranks next to Lagos in terms of the demands for Passports in Nigeria, thus the need of setting up the office in Benin.